BILLINGS, Mont. - A Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon that was seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday is now being analyzed by FBI experts and intelligence agencies.

On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were noticing an unexplained object in the sky.

Shane Ketterling, the Director of Aviation at Billings Logan, says two flights to the airport were diverted, and one flight was delayed from taking off while the air space was closed. The diverted flights were eventually able to land.

He tells us the airport was directed by the Salt Lake City FAA tower to shut down, and they closed 50 square miles of air space over the Livingston area, impacting Bozeman, Helena and Billings.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense (DoD) shared that the object was an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The Pentagon says the balloon flew over the Aleutian Islands and through Canada before being spotted in Montana, which is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base and 150 missiles.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said they had been tracking the balloon for “some time” and the DoD said they have had custody of it since it entered U.S. airspace on Jan. 28.

Manned aircraft were used to observe the balloon, and Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the mobilization of a number of assets including F-22s.

In a sign of how seriously the incursion was being taken, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gathered his military chiefs for an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the balloon.

“President Biden asked the military to present options and on Wednesday President Biden gave his authorization to take down the Chinese surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to us civilians under the balloon's path," said a senior defense official speaking on background. "Military commanders determined that there was undue risk of debris causing harm to civilians while the balloon was overland."

The DoD says U.S. officials took steps to protect against the balloon's collection of sensitive information, mitigating its intelligence value to the Chinese.

Similar activity has been seen over the last several years, and this is not the first time something like this was seen over the U.S., with d Chinese balloons briefly entering the continental U.S. at least three times during the prior administration.

This incident however was different as this appeared to be acting differently by sticking around for a long period of time, the DoD reported.

An assessment of the balloon has officials believing that the surveillance payload is no better than what can be collected through satellites in low earth orbit; mitigation steps were taken out of an abundance of caution.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the DoD has engaged with Chinese officials with urgency through multiple channels, and that they have been engaged both through their embassy in Washington, D.C. and through the U.S. embassy in Beijing.

“We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said, adding that he will not go into the content of the message. “But we have made clear we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people and our homeland.”

China said the balloon was a weather balloon that was blown off course, however, a senior official says this is false and that its route over the U.S., near many potential sensitive sites, contradicts their claim.

On Friday, Fox News reported the White House said it is "keeping all options on the table" regarding the balloon.

Several officials voiced their opinions on the balloon, with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte writing to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers.

U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Jon Tester, said the committee will hold a hearing looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon from the Biden Administration.

Montana Representative Ryan Zinke, Former Vice President Mike Pence voiced their opinions that the balloon should be shot down Friday.

Following a background briefing on the incident, Senator Steve Daines, Representative Matt Rosendale and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy called for a meeting with the president

In a press briefing Friday, the DoD said the balloon continues heading east and is over the central United States.

On Saturday, the balloon was shot down at President Joe Biden’s command off the coast of South Carolina by a U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to the U.S. Northern Command.

“This action was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government. And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited North America. Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Austin said.

After being shot down, a number of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels established a security perimeter around the area where the balloon came to Earth, searching for debris.

What is being recovered from the intelligence-gathering balloon will be taken to an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis by FBI experts and intelligence agencies, CNN reports people briefed on the matter said.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 7:34 PM:

The Associated Press is reporting China has responded to the United States’ decision to down the intelligence-gathering balloon.

China said it reserves the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response.”

China has claimed the balloon was a weather research “airship” that had blown off course.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 4:17 PM:

The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22.

When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.

It fell around six miles off the coast and nobody was injured.

F-15 Eagles flying from Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states including Oregon, Montana, South Carolina and North Carolina. Canadian forces also helped track the overflight of the balloon.

The Navy also deployed the destroyer USS Oscar Austin, the cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship in support of the effort.

Since being shot down, a number of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels have established a security perimeter around the area where the balloon came to Earth, searching for debris.

The DoD also shared new information on the balloon’s transit, saying it was first detected by U.S. officials on Jan. 28 when it entered U.S. airspace near the Aleutian Islands.

The balloon traveled through Alaska, Canada then entered U.S. airspace over Idaho.

U.S. analysts will examine the sensitive Chinese equipment on the balloon, however, the DoD reports it did not pose a military or physical threat.

According to the DoD, the official said Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 4:01 PM:

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels secured the area near where the balloon was downed, however, people who may find debris are asked to leave it alone.

The Horry County Police Department in South Carolina is asking people to report and debris to dispatch, so members of the U.S. Military can collect it.

“Debris should not be touched, moved, or removed,” the department said. “Such items are part of a federal investigation and tampering could interfere in that investigation.”

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 3:06 PM:

This video was captured as the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina Saturday.

CNN reports multiple a senior U.S. military official says multiple U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels are in the area where the balloon went down and are securing a perimeter.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 2:24 PM:

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden provided the following comments on the intelligence-gathering balloon while at a round table discussion on the health and well-being of veterans and military families:

"We're more aware of the military when we're in times of war, but now we're in times of peace. And, just like this morning, if any of you were watching the TV, where they were following the, you know, the balloon from China, and we saw the effort that our military did. I mean, I felt such a sense of pride about the effort and that our military, you know, shot down the balloon, how coordinated it was, how thoughtful it was, that it was decided to wait until it was over water so that civilians weren't affected. So you know, it brings to mind and I hope that most Americans - I hope when they watch that they really think just, you know, about our military. I mean, Joe and I think about them every day, we pray for them in our prayers at dinner."

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 1:30 PM:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden.

U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon.

An analysis found that taking down the balloon while it was over land posed a risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload.

In accordance with the President’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities.

The AP is reporting an operation is now underway to recover the debris from the balloon.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 12:41 PM:

Fox News is now reporting the intelligence-gathering balloon has been shot down.

The balloon was spotted near the cost of South Carolina Saturday before being shot down.

We will provide further updates as they become available.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 11:43 AM:

A plan to shoot down the intelligence-gathering balloon that has been in U.S. airspace is being considered.

Fox News reports a senior official told them the U.S. is considering a plan to shoot down the balloon once it crosses over the Atlantic Ocean, where it wouldn’t cause harm to anyone below.

A ground stop has been ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration at three airports and closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina until 2:45 pm E.T., citing "national security initiatives" in the area, according to the report.

UPDATE, FEB. 4 AT 10:07 AM:

President Joe Biden has made his first public comment on the intelligence-gathering balloon that was seen over Billings.

ABC News reports when asked if there were any plans to shoot down the balloon, Biden responded, "We're going to take care of it.”

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 6:24 PM:

Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America.

Fox News reports Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told them they are seeing reports of a balloon in Latin America, which they assess is another Chinese surveillance balloon.

No further details have been reported at this time.

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 4:06 PM:

Fox News is reporting the White House said it is "keeping all options on the table" regarding the intelligence-gathering balloon.

According to the report, White House officials said President Joe Biden’s decision was made based on a recommendation from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and the commander of Northern Command "not to take kinetic action at this time because of risk to safety and security of the people on the ground.”

Biden is continuing to be briefed and is getting regular updates on the balloon, officials said.

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 3:06 PM:

U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Jon Tester, said the committee will hold a hearing looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon from the Biden Administration.

“Montanans value their freedom and privacy and I’ll always fight to defend both,” Tester said. “China’s actions are a clear threat to those values and to America’s national security, and I’m demanding answers from the Biden Administration. I will be pulling people before my committee to get real answers on how this happened, and how we can prevent it from ever happening again.”

On Friday, Sen. Tester said he will receive a classified briefing in a secure facility when he returns to Washington.

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 1:56 PM:

Former Vice President Mike Pence has voiced his opinion on the intelligence-gathering balloon that floated over Montana Wednesday.

Friday afternoon, Pence advocated for shooting down the balloon and sending the Secretary of State to China.

Pence posted the following to his Twitter:

“Shoot down the Chinese spy balloon.

Go ahead and send the Secretary of State to China next week.

Have @SecBlinken Look them in the eye and tell em- it better never happen again.

That’s Peace Through Strength🇺🇸”

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 12:37 PM:

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings.

In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.

“These are only some of the questions Montanans and I have about this national security threat from a hostile adversary, and I look forward to receiving full, prompt answers,” Gianforte wrote. “The Montana Air and Army National Guard remains ready to assist with operations to defend our country and protect our people from nefarious actors who threaten our national security and way of life.”

You can read the full letter here.

UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 11:49 AM:

Montana Representative Ryan Zinke sent a Tweet Friday, saying the intelligence-gathering balloon should be shot down.

“Shoot. It. Down. The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot,” Rep. Zinke said.

On Thursday, a senior defense official said the Department of Defense assessed the balloon and determined that it is large enough to cause damage from the debris field if it was downed.

“We had been looking at whether there was an option [Wednesday] over some sparsely populated areas in Montana. But we just couldn't buy down the risk enough to feel comfortable recommending shooting it down yesterday,” the official said.

UPDATE AT 6:27 PM:

Senator Steve Daines wrote to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requesting a full security briefing from the administration on the situation.

The following is the letter from Senator Daines:

Dear Secretary Austin,

I write regarding the concerning event of a high altitude surveillance balloon detected in Montana which has resulted in national security concerns as well as disruptions in civilian air traffic in Billings, Montana.

The fact that this balloon was occupying Montana airspace creates significant concern that Malmstrom Air Force Base (AFB) and the United States’ intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fields are the target of this intelligence gathering mission. Given the serious nature of the event, I am requesting a full security briefing from the administration on this situation. It is vital to establish the flight path of this balloon, any compromised U.S. national security assets, and all telecom or IT infrastructure on the ground within the U.S. that this spy- balloon was utilizing.

As you know, Montana plays a vital national security role by housing nuclear missile silos at Malmstrom AFB. Given the increased hostility and destabilization around the globe aimed at the United States and our allies, I am alarmed by the fact that this spy balloon was able to infiltrate the airspace of our country and Montana.

There is no higher priority for your administration than the safety and security of the American people and it is imperative that your administration reassure them of that fact at this time.

UPDATE AT 5:30 PM:

More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official.

This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.

While an assessment of the balloon has officials believing that the surveillance payload is no better than what can be collected through satellites in low earth orbit, mitigation steps were taken out of an abundance of caution.

The abilities of the balloon will continue to be tracked as it is over the continental U.S., the Department of Defense reported.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder says this balloon is different from others that crossed over the U.S. because it appears to be staying for a long period of time compared to other instances.

“So we do not doubt that this is a [People’s Republic of China] balloon. And that is an assessment shared across our intelligence and analytic community,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

UPDATE AT 5:09 PM:

The Department of Defense confirmed Thursday afternoon that an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China, is currently floating above the United States.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during an impromptu briefing Thursday evening. "The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely."

Ryder reports that the U.S. government “acted immediately” to protect against the collection of sensitive information after the balloon was detected. Details on exactly what measures were taken were not shared.

A senior defense official says this is not the first time such a balloon has been seen above the United States, but did say this time the balloon appears to be acting differently than what has been seen in the past.

"Currently, we assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collective collection perspective," the official said. "But we are taking steps, nevertheless, to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information."

"It's happened a handful of other times over the past few years, to include before this administration," the official said. "It is appearing to hang out for a longer period of time, this time around, [and is] more persistent than in previous instances. That would be one distinguishing factor."

The balloon has been assessed and determined that it would be large enough to cause damage from debris if it were downed.

"I can't really go into the dimension — but there have been reports of pilots seeing this thing, even though it's pretty high up in the sky. So ... it's sizable,” the official reported.

UPDATE AT 5:02 PM:

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared the following statement on the high-altitude surveillance balloon seen over Montana:

“I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security.”

Montana Senate President Pro Tempore Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, also shared a statement highlighting a bill that would ban foreign adversaries from Montana Critical Infrastructure:

“China especially has shown a concerning interest in acquiring lands and resources in our country that could help them with spying efforts, economic competition, and gaining the upper hand in any conflict with the United States,” said Bogner, a Marine Corps veteran. “Foreign adversaries and corporations acting at their behest have no business owning or leasing any part of Montana that is important to our national security.”

“I’ve included agricultural production land in my bill both because food security is essential to national security and because of the importance of agriculture to Montana’s economy,” Bogner said. “In the Treasure State, agricultural land is critical infrastructure.”

UPDATE AT 4:51 PM:

Billings Logan International Airport Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling shared a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the ground stop that was issued Wednesday afternoon:

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a Ground Stop was issued that stretched from Helena to Billings and it lasted approximately two hours from around 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ground Stop happened mid-afternoon when Billings Logan International Airport has very few flights. A total of three flights experienced delays; two inbound flights were diverted and arrived in Billings late, and an outbound United Airlines flight was also delayed. Since the Ground Stop was lifted, there have not been any more issues or delays.

We have read articles identifying an object in the sky as a spy balloon from China, but we do not have any comment on the balloon, or comment on photos/videos captured over Billings.

For further information, please contact the FAA public affairs office at 206-231-2099.

UPDATE AT 4:16 PM:

The Department of Defense shared an official statement Thursday afternoon.

Attributed to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder:

UPDATE AT 3:54 PM:

The Associated Press is reporting that a senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

According to Pentagon press secretary, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the balloon is well above commercial air traffic in altitude and does not present a military or physical threat to those on the ground.

He also noted similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years, and that the U.S. took steps to ensure it did not collect sensitive information.

It was reported the defense official said the U.S. has “engaged” Chinese officials through multiple channels and communicated the seriousness of the matter.

UPDATE AT 3:00 PM:

NBC News is reporting a high-altitude balloon that was spotted over Billings Wednesday is a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

According to the report, the government has been monitoring the balloon for the past few days.

A meeting of senior military and defense leaders was convened to review the threat profile of the balloon and possible response options.

Due to a risk to the safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field, it was decided to leave the balloon in the air.

A Pentagon spokesperson says It flew from the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana where it was spotted on Wednesday. A senior defense official said the balloon is still over the U.S. but declined to say where it is now.

We will continue to follow any updates to this story and share them on air and online.

Social media posts from several people reported seeing an object floating in the sky separate from the moon. There were reported sightings in Reed Point, Billings, even Hobson. Some also reported seeing military jets flying in the area, potentially monitoring the foreign flying object.

Ketterling said he could “neither confirm nor deny” that the floating object had something to do with the closure.

He went on to say that orders like these typically come from the top FAA office or the military without explanation, and there’s a good chance we may never find out the official reason for the closure.

We are continuing to work to find what the flying object was and whether or not the airspace closure was related to its presence.