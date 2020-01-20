Faulty sewer line from Billings Senior causes lanes to shut down on Grand, expected fix by Wednesday

City crews have spent the last several days repairing a broken sewer line that runs from Billings Senior High School to a main line in the street.

Although this problem arose a few days ago, it could be one that actually started a long time ago.

Superintendent Grep Upham said this problem has been going on since December. The situation led the school district to hire a company to come out and clean the pipe.

However, Upham points to the school's age and acknowledges that the sewer line itself is most likely as old as the school.

"We estimate the pipe to 80 years old at least. So uh they fail, and when it gets cold like this it puts extra stress so we believe that's the cause," said Upham.

The school has been pumping its sewage into a septic tank parked outside of the school since Thursday.

Upham said the new sewer line pipe is expected to be up-to-date and that he expects city crews to be done with repairs by the end of the day on Wednesday.