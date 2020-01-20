Faulty sewer line from Billings Senior causes lanes to shut down on Grand, expected fix by Wednesday

City crews have spent the last several days repairing a broken sewer line that runs from Billings Senior High School to a main line in the street.
Although this problem arose a few days ago, it could be one that actually started a long time ago.
Superintendent Grep Upham said this problem has been going on since December. The situation led the school district to hire a company to come out and clean the pipe.
However, Upham points to the school's age and acknowledges that the sewer line itself is most likely as old as the school.