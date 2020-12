A Billings man got to see his son's wedding virtually thanks to nurses in the Billings Clinic Intensive care unit.

According to his wife, Don Brewer has been hospitalized with Covid-19 for over two weeks, and nurses went the extra mile to get him a new shirt and jacket for his only son's wedding ceremony.

The nurses also helped him get set up on Facetime so he could watch the ceremony.

After that, they got him some juice and cake to celebrate as well.