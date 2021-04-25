A father and son who haven't seen each other in 57 years are now back together.
Their emotional reunion in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was captured on video.
Amanda Kinseth reports.
A father and son who haven't seen each other in 57 years are now back together.
Their emotional reunion in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was captured on video.
Amanda Kinseth reports.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.