Father and son respond to gas explosion

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A heroic performance of a father-son duo prevented what could have been an even more destructive explosion Friday night at the Battleship Apartments.

"I immediately went straight across the street to find that the place was... it was in complete pandemonium," says Billings resident Michael Roberson, "The people were running around everywhere. There was a lady screaming. Her clothes were burned to her body. The dad was holding his child up. To actually describe it... it was just a horrific scene."​

After hearing a loud crash, Roberson's first instinct was to go assess the situation while his wife dialed 911. He recalls seeing a stove completely blown off the wall and flames 7 feet high. He immediately thought 'gas leak', so he called out for a crescent wrench to shut off the valve. Roberson's 13-year old son Preston was nearby and sprinted home to find the wrench.

"Honestly, it could have been a lot worse," recalls Roberson, "and the quick thinking of a 13-year-old saved everybody, I'll tell you that. Because like I said, there wasn't an adult out here who had a clear, conscious mind to grab a tool to shut off that gas."

Roberson's son Preston says playing football and wrestling helped his adrenaline kick in at the right time.

"He told everybody to back out so I came running down the street and up the street just kind of telling everybody to get away," he says.

Roberson says by that time, Billings Police had secured the scene, but they allowed Preston to run through and hand his dad the crescent wrench to shut off the leak. Lieutenant Brian Krivitz of BPD says there are two confirmed injuries -- an adult male and an adult female -- with serious burns. Krivitz says Billings Fire is in their initial phases of investigation to determine what caused the explosion.

He also says they are reaching out to Red Cross representatives to help the Battleship residents who have been displaced from their apartments. Billings Fire says the estimated property and content loss is $250,000. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough says the fire was caused accidentally due to a natural gas leak inside the apartment.