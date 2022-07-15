UPDATE
A fatality is being reported related to a multi-vehicle crash on I-90.
The Montana Highway Patrol says they are investigating the incident.
HARDIN, Mont. - A recovery effort is reportedly under way following a crash involving multiple cars near Hardin.
Westbound lanes of I-90 outside of Hardin are seeing reduced traffic due to the crash according to the 5-1-1 map.
Eastbound traffic on I-90 is being diverted onto the old HWY-87 at mile marker 484 into Hardin.
People in the area are asked to use caution due to the crash and high winds causing low visibility at this time.
