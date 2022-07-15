UPDATE

A fatality is being reported related to a multi-vehicle crash on I-90.

The Montana Highway Patrol says they are investigating the incident.

HARDIN, Mont. - A recovery effort is reportedly under way following a crash involving multiple cars near Hardin.

Westbound lanes of I-90 outside of Hardin are seeing reduced traffic due to the crash according to the 5-1-1 map.

Eastbound traffic on I-90 is being diverted onto the old HWY-87 at mile marker 484 into Hardin.

People in the area are asked to use caution due to the crash and high winds causing low visibility at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.