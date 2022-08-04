...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and increasing thunderstorm activity ahead of a cold front will
create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...127...128.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In South Central MT...Park...Stillwater...Sweet Grass
Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* WIND: West/southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered wet and dry thunderstorms
will develop over western areas this afternoon, spreading east
this evening. Strong and erratic winds are expected.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: 94 to 104 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&
...Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of
southwestern Yellowstone County through 545 PM MDT...
At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles north of Laurel, or 14 miles west of Billings, moving east at
45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts over 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Billings and Billings West End around 520 PM MDT.
Billings Heights around 525 PM MDT.
Lockwood around 530 PM MDT.
Huntley around 535 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Acton and Comanche.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH