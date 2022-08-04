BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St.

A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said.

The Billings Police Department reports there is a fatality involved in the accident.

Anyone in the area can expect delays and the closure is estimated to take about two hours.