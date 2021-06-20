One person is dead in Billings after their motorcycle hit a roundabout at Grande Ave. and 36th St. West.

Billings Police responded to the scene at 9:43pm Saturday.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, the motorcycle was traveling east bound when the crash happened.

BPD has yet to release more details on this crash however according to tweet from BPD the driver was observed traveling at a high rate of speed.

