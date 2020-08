BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash on I-94 west, near mile marker 10.

According to dispatch logs, MHP troopers were sent to the scene at 9:43 p.m. and arrived about seven minutes later.

We do not have specifics on the crash or how traffic is being impacted at this time. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the crash site and will bring you more information as soon as it's available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.