BILLINGS, MT- According to Montana Highway Patrol, M.H.P, there was a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 on July 19 around 7 in the evening.

M.H.P. reports a southbound truck was struck by a car headed northbound that veered into the southbound lane causing a head-on collision.

Diesel was leaking from the truck on the scene, and initially the Montana Department of Transportation reported both lanes of traffic were blocked due to the accident.

But as of 10 PM July 19, M.D.T. reported both lanes were reopened to the public.

M.H.P says there were no injuries to the truck's occupants, but the driver of the car did pass away.