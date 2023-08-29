Billings, Mont. - A crash between a car and a train traveling east on 4909 Warren Loop left the driver of the car dead on Monday night, August 28.

The BNSF train was traveling east bound on the tracks when the vehicle traveling west bound stopped on the tracks.

The train struck the vehicle, causing it to roll and come to a rest over 500 feet away from the tracks, laying on its top.

The driver's identity is unknown at this time, but, according to a release from Montana Highway Patrol, they were 65-years-old and driving a Chevy Silverado.