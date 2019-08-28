A fatal crash in Downtown Billings involving a pickup and a motorcycle occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Sgt. Clyde Reid with the Billings Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on N 31st St, went through the intersection of 6th Ave N, and was hit by a white pickup.

Sgt. Reid says the male motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and was killed instantly.

The driver of the pickup was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Sgt. Reid says it's too early to say if drugs or alcohol were involved. The intersection will be blocked off for the next four to six hours while authorities investigate the incident.