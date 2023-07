BILLINGS, Mont. - People are asked to avoid the area of the I-90 underpass at the intersection of Mullowney Ln./King Ave. W and Midland Rd. for a fatal crash.

The Billings Police Department is reporting a vehicle v. motorcycle crash in the area.

Both exit ramps from I-90 are being diverted and all northbound traffic onto King Ave. is closed. Southbound traffic through the intersection is open.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.