Fatal ATV crash near Harlem

A woman was killed Wednesday, January 1, in an ATV crash near Harlem. The crash happened at 4:14 a.m..

Montana Highway Patrol said the 30-year-old woman was a passenger on an ATV turning right from Coming Day Street onto Rodeo Avenue. The ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a patch of ice. The driver over-corrected. The ATV rolled onto Rodeo Avenue.

The man driving and the woman were thrown from the vehicle. Neither were wearing helmets.

Montana Highway Patrol said the roads were wet and icy. They also said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

The man driving the ATV was not injured.