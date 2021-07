LAUREL, Mont. - A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after a 4-Wheeler ATV crash in Laurel.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 in the ally of the 11 block between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. Laurel Police say the woman was taken to a Billings hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital by HELP flight where he later passed away.

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.