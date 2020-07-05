BILLINGS, Mont. - One of the original food trucks to start up in the Magic City is temporarily closing their doors.

Mike Cotta and his wife Elena have owned and operated Fat Taco for 8 years, "We get it fresh that morning, it comes into my truck fresh that morning, and we knock it out and we sell out, and that's how we do it everyday.", said Mike.

With a lifelong passion for cooking, Mike graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland Oregon, and worked as a professional chef for 20 years.

After meeting his wife Elena and having their first child, the two decided to move from San Diego to Montana to raise their family.

Using his years of experience, Mike and Elena opened up Fat Taco, but due to rising costs of ingredients, they will be closing their doors temporarily.

"I can't sell ten dollar taco plates, and I won't sell ten dollar taco plates, because we're known for our quality, taste and quantity."

Mike says once prices drop, and they can promise affordable food, Fat Taco will return, but in the meantime, "Practice your cooking, I could write some recipes online for you, eat good, enjoy your family, and thank you to all the Fat Taco fans and thank you Billings.", said Mike.