BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds of people from different tribes are gathered at the first-ever Big Sky Indigenous Women In Fashion and Art Gala in Billings.

During Friday’s gala, 11 designers showcased their work on 90 models to a crowd of over 500 tribal members from all over North America.

The show concluded a two-day-long symposium for indigenous entrepreneurs.

Over two days, several business experts shared information about the best ways for these small business owners to run their companies.

Cora Chandler, the organizer of the event, says her main goal with this event was to connect business owners with each other and strengthen the network of native women in business.

“Our biggest mission here was to really empower women to know that they have a lot of value to us in the community, and we want to celebrate their talent,” Chandler said. “We want to let them know that instead of focusing on MMIW issues that things that are disparities we want to start lifting each other up by doing events like these.”

Chandler says the best way to support indigenous business owners is to spread about the word about their work through social media, word of mouth and of course by buying directly from native designers.