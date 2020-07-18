Billings, Mont. - Several vendors set up shop in ZooMontana's parking lot for a mini farmers market Saturday.

After the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market announced they will be postponing this years downtown event due to the pandemic, local businesses and vendors have been setting up smaller markets around town to sell their produce.

Justin Harriman, owner of Ollie's Fruits, helped set up Saturdays event and says they support the decision to postpone this years main farmers market.

Harriman says the smaller markets will have plenty of space for people to safely support their local vendors during this tough time.

“It’s been stressful, very stressful, I invited all these people out here because I know they wanted somewhere else to go and they all agreed, I just put one step in front of the other, things just fell into place for people, really hoping things still work out and everybody including the customers are happy.”, said Harriman.

Harriman says keep an eye out for other smaller markets around town to support.

ZooMontana is hosting the farmers market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August.

If you would like to be a vendor, contact ZooMontana.