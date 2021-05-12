BILLINGS — The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items, the Food Bank said in a press release.

You are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

The Food Banks asks you to PLEASE wear your mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries to your car. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, call (406) 259-2856.