BILLINGS - The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes April 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a release. You are asked to please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

There is a one car/one box limit. They ask that individuals respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

Everyone is asked to wear their mask in the car when volunteers deliver the groceries. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call (406) 259-2856.

The Billings Food Bank is requesting donations of empty egg cartons.