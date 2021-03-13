BILLINGS, Mont. - Many residents cooped up at home are stretching their legs over at MetraPark for the class B Basketball State Tournament.

One year after Montana's basketball state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 players and fans from across the state are back and anxious for some top level high school basketball.

Two days after Montana reported its first positive COVID-19 cases in the state, the Montana High School Association cancelled the remaining state tournament basketball match ups, forcing the teams who earned their place in a championship game to share the title.

"With everything that happened last year, and you know the state made a tough decision, who is to say they are wrong or right that's up to them, but I'm just glad that for the kids sake that we're able to have this tournament this year," says Tannar Cummings, Teacher for Rounup.

While fans are socially distanced, rows of seats are closed off and cleaning crews are going around frequently sanitizing hand rails and seats, Tannar says he's still feeling a sense of normalcy at the games.

"You know it's not like it was, you could fill this place totally up, but we've had games in here where you can't hear whistles still, so it's good to get some fans in here, 500 a piece, it's not what you wish for but it's still a good atmosphere."

All the cheering may get some fans exhausted enough to grab a bite to eat at a locally owned restaurant, at least that's what the House Manager for Montana Jack's, Damien Escobedo has been noticing.

"Anything coming from the Metra they are coming here to eat dinner or breakfast, the tournament has been helping us out a lot," says Escobedo.

Escobedo says they have been so busy the past few weeks he has had to bring in extra chefs and hire more servers to meet the demand.

Knowing more events are coming to the Magic City residents at the MetraPark are ready for the next new normal.

"Anytime you can get the economy going and people out and going, I think it's good, good for everybody," says Tanner.