BILLINGS - A garage caught on fire from a vehicle in the Billings Heights area Sunday morning.

Homeowner Jackie Miller said they were asleep when the fire started. Miller's husband awoke to the sound of popping glass. He thought it was someone trying to break into their home at first, but quickly realized it was a fire in the garage. Jackie and her husband grabbed their sons, a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, and ran to the neighbor's house. Miller said it was like something out of a movie.

She said the kitchen door that connected with the garage was the "scariest thing ever, black smoke like a movie and flames coming out the side, bottom, and top"

Miller raced out of the house barefoot with her children. She said she now has blisters on her feet from running across the snow.

Miller's husband intended to run back in for the family's cat.

"And then my husband tried to go back in to get our cat but it was completely black." said Miller. "I have never seen anything like it"

The Billings Fire Department (BFD) rescued their cat and was able to quickly get the fire out.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

The fire caused hefty damage to the garage and the vehicle parked in front of it, according to a release from BFD, the interior of the house attached to the garage received minor smoke damage.

BFD wrote the property and content loss is estimated around $200,000. The property and contents are insured.

If you are interested in helping with some of the family's expenses related to the fire, they have a Go Fund Me page set up.

Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain is investigating the cause of the fire.