BILLINGS - This month is Child Abuse Prevention month, and organizations nationwide are holding events to raise awareness.

A local event took place Thursday afternoon on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn. The crowd planted 375 blue and silver pinwheels in the shape of a ribbon on the lawn in the Family Tree Center's 13th annual 'Display of Pinwheels for Prevention'.

Stacy Dreessen, Executive Director for the Family Tree, says the pinwheels represent the 37 thousand children in our community. Dreessen says the pinwheels help to express the community's commitment to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Representative Larry Brewster was the keynote speaker for the event and became emotional when speaking on a personal experience dealing with the aftermath of child abuse and neglect.

“I think if we all take an interest in those kinds of things, and we know people who are struggling that way. Tell them to make sure the kids have a good start, and if they can’t deal with something, don’t abuse the kids, get some help, because it affects them all their life. All of it," Rep. Brewster said.

With this upcoming Monday being the last, "Blue Monday" in the month, Dreessen is encouraging everyone to wear blue to promote child abuse prevention.