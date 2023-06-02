Family Support Network receives a $25k donation

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county,
Sheridan.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris. Stay alert!
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An additional half inch to inch of rain is expected by
Saturday morning, with locally heavier amounts possible.
Though showers will become lighter and less widespread later
tonight, residual runoff from recent heavy rains may continue
to pose a flooding risk through Saturday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the
following county, Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent. Underpasses have become flooded. At 5:33 PM MDT,
Billings Police Department reported flooding over 21st St and N
13th St underpasses. Heed all road closures due to flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is
causing urban and small stream flooding.
- Rain showers will become lighter later this evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Billings, Laurel, Billings West End, Billings Heights and
Lockwood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and
request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in
Billings.
&&