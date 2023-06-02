Family Support Network receives a $25k donation

BILLINGS, Mont. - First Interstate Bank and BancSystem Foundation awarded $25,000 to Family Support Network through their second annual Believe in Local campaign.

Family Support Network is a local Billings non-profit organization that provides programs to help develop healthy parent-child interactions.

Family Support Network's Executive Director Shawn Byrne says this donation will help them to continue to break the multi-generational cycle of abuse, neglect, poverty, and substance abuse.

Byrne said, "Our mission, more importantly, our vision is for every Montanan child a family home, free of child abuse and neglect and a gift like this takes us farther down the road to fulfilling and making our vision more focused."