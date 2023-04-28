Family Service's traveling Food Distribution program feeds hundreds in rural communities
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Family Service, a nonprofit organization provides several programs that assist those in need with services like rental assistance and food programs in Yellowstone and Surrounding counties. The organization calls it Strength Through Service.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, Family Service trucks drive to rural communities for their Food Distribution service—a free food giveaway for the community.
On Thursday, Family Service volunteers in Musselshell County passed out 11,000 pounds of food to people in Roundup.
Debra Anderson with Family Service said the Roundup distribution location is one of their largest and brings the community closer together.
"It's something the people look forward to and it's something we look forward to. it's wonderful because we bring in fresh produce, meats, and dairy grocery items its quite the variety -- it's really nice." said Anderson.
Retired Air Force veteran Mike Novotny and his wife have volunteered for the Food Distribution since it started three years ago. He said it's a helpful resource for those in need.
"It helps out, it does. It's a nice supplement to someone's monthly food budget." said Novotny.
According to Family Service, last month 263 households and 644 individuals received fresh food through Family Service.
Serena Cottrell picked up a box of food for her household and she was thrilled to know how many people is her community received free food.
"that blows me away -- the amount of food that was given and again i'm so glad it did not end up in a landfill. we benefited that many people i think it's wonderful." Said Cottrell
Family Services partners with the Montana Food Bank Network, Feeding America, and local grocery stores to provide fresh food to the public.
For more information on where to find the closest food distribution you can visit www.BillingsFamilyService.org.
Tags
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
70°
Partly Cloudy
71° / 32°
8 PM
67°
9 PM
63°
10 PM
60°
11 PM
55°
12 AM
52°
Most Popular
Articles
- Billings police locate missing 8-year-old
- Billings PD investigating shooting that resulted in property damage
- Lockwood School District superintendent resigns
- Eleven persons charged in large meth trafficking investigation on Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations and three counties arraigned on indictments
- FBI searching for woman wanted for robbery and assault that happened near Lodge Pole
- Billings real estate agent startled by a squatter encounter
- Laurel police share more information on van that drove through wet cement
- Montana House Minority Leader, Reps. Zephyr & Knudsen speak about Monday’s commotion at the Capitol
- GoFundMe for the people who were arrested at Helena Capitol protest exceeds its goal
- Shooting in 2600 block of Belknap Ave. hospitalizes man, suspect at-large
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.