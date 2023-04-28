Family Service's traveling Food Distribution program feeds hundreds in rural communities

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Family Service, a nonprofit organization provides several programs that assist those in need with services like rental assistance and food programs in Yellowstone and Surrounding counties. The organization calls it Strength Through Service.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Family Service trucks drive to rural communities for their Food Distribution service—a free food giveaway for the community.

On Thursday, Family Service volunteers in Musselshell County passed out 11,000 pounds of food to people in Roundup.

Debra Anderson with Family Service said the Roundup distribution location is one of their largest and brings the community closer together.

"It's something the people look forward to and it's something we look forward to. it's wonderful because we bring in fresh produce, meats, and dairy grocery items its quite the variety -- it's really nice." said Anderson.

Retired Air Force veteran Mike Novotny and his wife have volunteered for the Food Distribution since it started three years ago. He said it's a helpful resource for those in need. "It helps out, it does. It's a nice supplement to someone's monthly food budget." said Novotny. According to Family Service, last month 263 households and 644 individuals received fresh food through Family Service. Serena Cottrell picked up a box of food for her household and she was thrilled to know how many people is her community received free food. "that blows me away -- the amount of food that was given and again i'm so glad it did not end up in a landfill. we benefited that many people i think it's wonderful." Said Cottrell