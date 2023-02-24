BILLINGS, Mont. - Family service in Billings has been helping people in Yellowstone County through food assistance programs for longer than just about any other Montana non-profit.

Each month, as many as 100 families in need can take home a cart full of food, and the best part is that they get to choose what they want to take home and it's all possible through the Client's Choice food assistance program.

Family Services partners with the Montana Food Bank Network, Feeding America, Albertsons and Stella's to provide fresh food to the public.

Interim Executive Director, Ryan Cremer says the Client's Choice program will provide about 15,000 pounds of food daily, that's three to four million pounds a year.

Anyone within Yellowstone County can receive food through the program. Cremer says the amount of food you get is not based on income, but on how much you need.

"One thing that we absolutely pride ourselves on is we don't care if you make a million dollars or one dollar, we do not limit individuals who come through the client's choice based on their income level. We do have to ask demographics based on granting we report back onto the state. All we require is a piece of postage showing where you currently live in the community and so we don't double up on the same household. We ensure that we live in Yellowstone county and those are really the only requirements for you to come in one time a week to shop in our food room," said Cremer

One of Family Services clients, Joan Pilon says the nonprofit has not only helped her get enough food to support herself, but they've even helped with her utility payments and that community support is something you can't​ put a price on.

"It's really good, they help me with my power and I was two weeks behind and they paid for me, which really helped a lot. you know it's really good for the community, people need help at times and need food, you know it happens and so we can come get it," said Joan.

Cremer says much of what they do is based on community donation, adding that there is plenty of food and service to go around.