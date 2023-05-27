Family Service welcomes new Development Director
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Family Service welcomes its new Development Director Felicia Burg. Before joining the Family Service team, Felicia spent eight years serving her community through Family Promise, another non-profit organization in Yellowstone County that supports those in need.
Burg said she knows what it means to grow up in poverty, so to be able to give back to those who are still struggling. Family Service does this by providing services like food donations and help with utility bills and rent, She said it's truly fulfilling.
"My zeal to keep going is from helping others and watching them get better and then they go out and help others and it's really this ripple effect throughout the community that starts with one act of kindness, and one person or organization stepping up to help somebody in need, and then I see it so often that they turn around and they help somebody else and it just keeps going, and that's what makes a strong powerful community." said Felicia
Burg said this ripple effect is what she defines as being strengthened through service. She added, as the need grows Family Service will be there for those looking for support
Tthe need is growing so rapidly, and to be able to come to this organization and keep up with the need, that's our goal, and that nobody is left behind. that's where i think i can thrive in my new position just helping us keep up with the pace of what's happening in our community. we don't see an end in sight, it's not going to go back done for a while, so we have to increase the services we already provide to reach everyone that needs it."
