Family Service Provides Help with Utility Payments

BILLINGS, Mont. -- For many people in Montana, right now times are tough, but fortunately for those who are the non-profit Family Service here in Yellowstone County helps those in need through its many services.

Members of Family Service, Felicia Burg and Raina Van Luchene said that since the rise in cost of utilities like electric, they are seeing more and more people applying for their utility-assistance service.

Burg and Van Luchene said there is a set monthly budget for utilities and many times they are gone by the first two weeks of the month. For those they can help, it makes a major difference.

Like for one Billings woman in her 70s, who sat in the dark for 3 months, barely using her electrical because she was trying to conserve the money she gets from social services.