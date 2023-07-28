'Family Service' offers free backpacks and school supplies to children in need

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Ahead of the 2023 schoolyear, the nonprofit 'Family Service' in Billings is helping parents and their kids get ready to learn!

They're hosting a school-supply giveaway in the second week of August, hoping to make sure kids in Yellowstone County have what they need to start the year off right.



Family Service has been helping those in need for more than a hundred years... with rental and utility assistance, education services, and vision care assistance. But right now, they're hoping to make a difference for families in need of school supplies... especially backpacks.

Program Manager, Twileta Griggs, said year after year the price of school supplies goes up, leaving children to go without basic supplies to ensure their academic success. That's where Family Service comes in...



"The backpack program that we offer, we are happy to do so because it helps relieve the parents who are struggling because backpacks and school supplies are expensive. so, we feel happy that we are able to offer this to the community so that we can support our parents out there and our kids going back to school so that they all have a backpack and all the things they need for next school year." Said Twileta



Griggs said, Family Service has already given away nearly 700 backpacks to children in need over the years... and this year they have 1,000 more ready for the new school year.

she added, that every program ‘Family Service’ offers is made possible through the help of their generous donors

