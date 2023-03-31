Unable to play video

  Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont -- Family Service has been helping people in need in Yellowstone County for many years and in honor of Volunteer Appreciation Month in April, Family Service is recognizing the individuals who dedicate their time to making their mission possible.
 
Through their organization, there are several options for people who would like to volunteer and donate their time through their Client Choice Food Program, Donation Sorting, and Thrift Store.

Program Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Dawn Cowan said last year more than 150 volunteers donated 4,400 hours of their own time to help family service fight hunger, homelessness, and poverty. 

"Volunteers are really the lifeblood of the nonprofit world." Said, Dawn Cowan 
 
Cowan said non-profits are chronically understaffed because they want to focus their budget on programs meaning there's always plenty of work to do.
 
The Wallmans have been volunteering their time at family service for 20 years now and say they do it because they get so much back in return.
 
"The fact that I feel more reward coming back to me than what I'm giving than volunteering my time. it's an incredible place to come and wonderful workers here...when we think back on our lives, we have had people help us all of our lives and now it's our turn and we really enjoy it here. said Lyla and Jim Wallman.
 
The Wallmans said they have made life-long friends while helping others and encourage anyone who is willing, to volunteer at family service. Volunteer opportunities are available to anyone fourteen years or older.
 
If you would like to find opportunities to volunteer in the community at this or any other organization visit United Way of Yellowstone County or JustServe.com.

