Program Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Dawn Cowan said last year more than 150 volunteers donated 4,400 hours of their own time to help family service fight hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

"Volunteers are really the lifeblood of the nonprofit world." Said, D awn Cowan

Cowan said non-profits are chronically understaffed because they want to focus their budget on programs meaning there's always plenty of work to do.

The Wallmans have been volunteering their time at family service for 20 years now and say they do it because they get so much back in return.

"The fact that I feel more reward coming back to me than what I'm giving than volunteering my time. it's an incredible place to come and wonderful workers here...when we think back on our lives, we have had people help us all of our lives and now it's our turn and we really enjoy it here. said Lyla and Jim Wallman.