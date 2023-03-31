Program Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Dawn Cowan said last year more than 150 volunteers donated 4,400 hours of their own time to help family service fight hunger, homelessness, and poverty.
Family Service celebrates Volunteer Appreciation month in April
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
