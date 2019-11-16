Family Service Assembles Bags of Food for Seniors

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Family Service is assembling bags of food and supplies for seniors in the Billings community.

Volunteer, Ginny Mermel, says Go Unite and Family Service get together once a month to fill brown bags of donated items. Family Service accepts canned foods, juice, and many other meal staples. The event is family friendly and open to people of all ages.

"I think it's essential that everybody give whatever time can, because if everybody does a little, it makes the lift that much easier, and we have an amazing community when it comes to volunteerism and donations and all of that," says Mermel.