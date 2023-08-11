Family Service and Members from USS Billings Hand out free backpacks

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The 2023 school year is just around the corner and that means the rush to get school supplies is on.

Family Service, a local non-profit organization in Yellowstone County, together with a few members from The USS Billings gave out free backpacks in Magic City.

As the cost-of-living increases so does the cost of school supplies and to help alleviate some of that financial stress, Family Service stuffed one thousand backpacks with school supplies for children in grades K-12.

Single mother of two, Cheyenne Schill said receiving the school supplies is a world of help especially when trying to raise kids.

"You can't exactly return kids even though they are expensive and so the help is just, it's great. Sometimes it makes me want to cry because the help that is offered is wonderful and the people that volunteer to help, without these programs it's difficult for low-income families, single parents, and anyone that really needs it, it's a wonderful thing to have in the community for sure." said Cheyenne.