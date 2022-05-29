Family raising funds to recover body of man who drowned in Salmon River in Idaho

CUSTER CO. Idaho - The body of a Washington man who drowned on the middle fork of the Salmon River in Custer County, Idaho still hasn't been recovered.

Now his family is asking for help.

According to a news release last Wednesday, the Custer County Sheriff's Office located the body of 63-year-old, Robert Gray of Mill Creek, Washington trapped in a log jam in the river.

His body is still there, however, because Custer County Search and Rescue have determined the river is currently too dangerous for retrieval.

But there is only one helicopter search and rescue can use, hired out of Boise, to continue to track the body's location and see when recovery might be possible.

The gray family is now worried the body will float further down the river, and become lost before it's retrieved.

So they've turned to crowdsourcing from Go Fund Me to raise the money to hire a private helicopter company to conduct more frequent monitoring of the body's location.

And they've already raised more than $20,000 so far.

If you'd like to help them out, you can find the Go Fund Me here.