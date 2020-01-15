Family of missing teen planning to put up billboards

The family of missing 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid said they plan to put up three billboards along I-90 to help in the search. One billboard will be coming into Montana, one will be leaving Montana and the third will be in Sheridan.

Selena's aunt Cheryl Horn said, "There's the FBI search and then there's our search."

Horn said she and Selena's mother left the rest stop after being camped out there for 13 days, but the search continues.

Horn said, "Every time we'd stop, I'd have to psych myself up, ask myself if I'm strong enough to get out of this pickup and go walk around."

Horn said right now she is concentrating on handing out flyers and getting the billboards put up. She said she is hoping to get a fourth billboard put up on private land in between Billings and Crow Agency.

Horn said she appreciates everyone who has helped in the search for Selena. She said when Selena is found, she intends to help other families search for their missing loved ones.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn said multiple agencies are searching for Selena, including the FBI, BIA, Parks Services and Big Horn County. He said they are receiving a lot of tips. He said they check out every single one.

Selena Not Afraid was last seen at a rest area along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin on January 1.

If you have a tip on where Selena Not Afraid is, you can call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office Tip Line (406) 665-9800.