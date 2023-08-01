HARDIN, Mont. - Faron Enemy Hunter, nicknamed by his family as "Chubby," was killed in a house fire early Monday morning in their home on Custer Avenue.

"I miss him so much. He always loved sports, and was so active," said Jennifer White Bear, Faron's grandmother.

The family is asking for support in their community, having to live in a temporary living situation as they assess the loss of their son, their home, and multiple cars that were burned in the fire.

White Bear started a go-fund-me for the family, which can be found at Jennifer and her grandkids.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is currently working to figure out the cause of the fire with the help of the State Fire Marshall.