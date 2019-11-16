5 family members, including 3 children, die in apparent murder-suicide

Five family members, including three children, have died in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

Police received a 911 call around seven Saturday morning but heard no one on the call except arguing in the background.

Officers were sent to the home, and on the way got another call from a neighbor saying he heard arguing and what sounded like a nail gun.

When they arrived, they found several people in the house with gunshot wounds.

a 31-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and a 3-year-old were found dead inside the home.

a 5-year-old and 9-year old died at the hospital.

An 11-year-old was injured and was in surgery at the hospital.

there's no word on the child's condition.

Police say they believe the shooter was one of those who died.