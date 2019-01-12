Family Life Expo provides a fun-filled day for Billings families

The Family Life Expo was held at MetraPark today from 10 AM to 5PM. KULR-8 was there to catch all the fun.

MetraPark's website describes the Family Life Expo as an event designed to "bring professionals and providers together in one place for Billings families to meet and learn about their services." But it's a lot more fun that it sounds.

The Expo Center was packed with families taking advantage of the affordable, family-friendly entertainment.

Admission was just five dollars for the entire family regardless of size.

It was a fun-filled day, where kids could be kids, enjoying lots of games, crafts, and other activities.

The event was also full of vendors to give parents a chance to engage with local, family orientated businesses.

Montana Premiere Entertainment provided nine inflatable attractions at the Expo. The most popular attraction by far was the "Spider Jump."

Owner of Montana Premiere Entertainment Patrick Branger said, "This year we brought a couple new items we brought our spider jump which is a four person bungee jump, can actually jump up to 25 feet in the air attached to bungee cords. "

Elizabeth Harpster is an 8-year-old girl who came to the Family Life Expo with her mother. She said her favorite part of the Expo was the bungee jumping.

"I thought I couldn't do back flip but I actually did quite a few. Today has just been really fun."

Elizabeth's mother told me she and her daughter waited in line for over an hour to go on the bungee jump. But according to Elizabeth, it was well worth the wait.