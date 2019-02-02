BILLINGS- A family is left without a home after their house caught on fire Thursday morning.

"Because I'm going to be sad forever," four-year-old Gary Fox Jackson said.

Gary and his mom Jill are looking for a new home after theirs suffered major fire damage.

Jill Fox-Jackson says she was dropping off her dog at her home when she saw fire trucks everywhere. She soon realized it was her home of 2 and a half years that was on fire.

"And when the fire investigator brought me in here and I just stood at my door and I kind of lost it at first because it was really bad, nothing that I expected," said Jill Fox-Jackson.

Gary was becoming emotional as well, Jill says that's when Billings Fire stepped in.

"So one of the guys came over and picked up and said do you want to go see one of the trucks and get in the drivers seat and stuff and made it a lot better for him," Fox-Jackson said.

The fire was started when a toaster in the kitchen malfunctioned, and some nearby paper plates caught fire. Gary now refuses to go back inside the house.

He said, "Because it's scary there... I'm going to miss this house for a long time."

After losing almost everything they have in the fire, Jill is asking the Billings community for their help.

Fox-Jackson says she does not have renters insurance, and will be in charge of cleaning out the entire house within the next week.

Billings Fire estimates the fire caused $120,000 in damages. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Fox-Jackson raise money for a place to live.

"I mean we're healthy and we're here and so stuff can be replaced," said Fox-Jackson.

And Gary did get a chance to spend time with some of his role models.

"I'm going to be a firetruck driver, ambulance, helicopter driver, police driver and a firetruck driver," Gary said.

His mom, Jill, added, "Yes he wants to be a firefighter and a police officer and anything else that has lights, he wants to drive it."

If you want to donate any clothes or household items, they can be dropped off at Adore Salon and Spa. You can find the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/jill-fox-house-fire.

Jill Fox-Jackson will have to move all of her furniture out of her home within the next week. If you would like to help you can call her at 406.998.8424.