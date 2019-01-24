A family says they were left embarrassed at a Florida airport after an airline told them they couldn't stay on board because of other passengers complaining about their smell.

Yossi Adler, the airline passenger said, "There's no body odor that we have, there's nothing wrong with us."

Yossi Adler along with his wife Jennie and baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit last night.. At least, that's what they planned.

The Adler family briefly boarded their American Airlines flight before they say they were asked to get off because passengers were complaining about their body odor.

Yossi said, "We don't have odor, okay? Nobody here has odor. Oh stop don't give me that. Oh stop."

This is cell phone video taken by Yossi talking with airline staff after being booted from their flight.

Yossi said, "They said they were taking our stuff off and they lied."

The Adlers say they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that did not happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

Jennie Adler said, "They have our car seat, stroller, everything."

American Airlines sent us a statement Wednesday night saying, "Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday."

Yossi, Jennie and their 19-month-old daughter arrived to MIA early this morning in hopes they will be able to take off on their flight.

Jennie said, "We stopped several people in the airport and it's embarrassing but we asked them do you think we smell because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling. And they were like, oh my god we're so embarrassed for you that somebody would do such a thing, no."

Yossi said, "I'm very frustrated. I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth. What was it?"

The family made it back home to Detroit and were reunited with their luggage.

It's unclear if they've heard back from the airline since the incident.