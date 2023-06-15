BILLINGS, Mont. - National experts from the Family Justice Center Alliance will be in Billings to conduct a Community Assessment for the development of a Family Justice Center in the Magic City.

On June 27, the Family Justice Center Alliance, along with the City Attorney’s Office, law enforcement and non-profit organizations will be holding a community forum for the public to learn more about Family Justice Centers and to speak to representatives from the alliance.

The forum will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at 201 N. Broadway in Billings.