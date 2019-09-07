A family of 12 raccoons are living the good life thanks to a veterinarian and her family.

Natalya Yatsenko just moved to a farm in southern Russia.

Yatsenko and her husband Igor decided they had enough room to take the raccoons who were tame and had been abandoned by their previous owners.

Because the raccoons were domesticated, they would not have survived in the wild.

The family built a shed for the raccoons and have enjoyed the, so much that they've decided to adopt more if need be.

They have also taken in dogs and cats and all of them get along.

The animals know that they have a loving family to look after them.