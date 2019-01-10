Family impacted by government shutdown shares their perspective

If the government does not re-open by Saturday, this will become the longest shutdown in U.S. history. So far the shutdown has lasted 20 days.

KULR-8 spoke to the family member of a furloughed worker to see how they are being effected by the shutdown.

"When this happens what people don't understand is that this is not a vacation, I think the general public thinks this is a vacation, and it's not," said Jacqie Hanes.

Jacqie Hanes's husband has worked as a federal special agent for more than thirty years, with three different agencies. 15 of those years have been with his department in Billings.

Hanes said this isn't the first shutdown the family has experienced, but this is the first agency he's worked with where he's been deemed non-essential.

Jacqie is speaking for her husband, who does not have permission to speak with media at this time. We also cannot say what agency he works for.

"Just how frustrated he is that this is happening and that he can't go to work, that is his biggest thing. It's hard enough to not get paid and go to work but for him he's highly trained he's been going for over thirty years in law enforcement," said Hanes.

She says her husband believes they're asked to do a job, and while on furlough, he and others in his agency can't do their meaningful work.

The longer the shutdown lasts, the more work he and other furloughed employees will have to do once they do return to their jobs.

"When it's all said and done everybody is saying, 'oh good everybody's back to work they're going to get paid.' Well now he's stuck with a month or three weeks or two weeks of extra stuff that he didn't even know was happening until now," Hanes explained.

Hanes says the furloughed workers are amazed by how long the shutdown is lasting. They say politics aside, it's time for congress to do their job.

"We just feel that congress should be held accountable the same way that his job is and do your work, do it well, figure it out, get it done," Hanes said.

She said her husband is nearing retirement and the family should be able to handle the shutdown's financial impact. But she said for others who are just starting their career, she isn't sure how long they will be able to last on furlough.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history lasted 21 days back in 1995 under President Bill Clinton.