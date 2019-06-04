On Monday night, Billings Police received a report that a 2019 Jeep, owned by Stillwater Hospice, had been stolen from their parking lot off of Grand Avenue.

Court documents say later, a citizen reported seeing the vehicle. KULR8's Spencer Martin has the story on how one family helped police down the stolen Jeep.

Stillwater Hospice Executive Director Matt Warnick said shortly after 4 PM, they noticed one of their vehicles used by their travel nurses was missing from their parking lot.

After filing a report with BPD, they decided to post the missing car on Facebook.

"My wife and I we saw some posting on Facebook on The Neighborhood Watch group I think and something about a hospice car that had been stolen and the license plate said "Stillwater 6" and the car turned in front of us as we were heading down Central they turned on to 24th and said 'Wow is that?" said Lee Laird.

Lee and his wife, Chrystal, followed the stolen vehicle into the Albertsons parking lot. Chrystal called 911, and Lee pulled into a parking spot where they could keep an eye on the Jeep.

Court documents say Daniel Zickhur was the driver of the stolen car. The passenger in the car was Christian Hegel.

Laird said the alleged stolen vehicle left Albertsons and traveled down Central Ave. to Target.

"We found that they had parked into a parking space in between Target and Dollar Tree, it's like they were hiding the car maybe they knew they were being followed or not," said laird.

Laird said soon after, an officer arrived to arrest the two people in the car. And it turns out, Lee and Chrystal weren't the only ones following the stolen Jeep.

"There was another couple there that apparently they were congratulating me saying good job and I said 'what?' and they said yeah we were following them too, and I said 'So I was following them and you were following me following them, how many cars are there!?' but I'm just glad it worked out for everybody," Laird exclaimed.

Warnick said the vehicles are used by their nurses to travel within their sixty mile radius to provide care for hospice patients. Thanks to the Lairds, that care was back in service on Tuesday.

"It was great I mean it was literally gone for four hours so we're super happy that we got it back and that our nurse has it to go and visit our patients and make sure we can provide the care that we typically do so," Warnick said.

Lee said they were just at the right place at the right time, and this incident is another example of how social media can help people.

"You know we live in the digital age and it's kind of scary but in the end sometimes it works out for everybody's benefit. There's so much stuff that's bad out there but yet there's so much that's good and this one time it turned out good for everyone involved," said Laird.

And just like social media, Warnick says it might seem like there's a lot of bad in our community, but people like the Laird's remind us all, there's even more great people in Billings, ready to help.

Stillwater Hospice said they are going to get the Laird's a gift card to Texas Roadhouse to thank them for their help.