BILLINGS, Mont. - April 1 through April 7 is the Week of the Young Child, which celebrates early learning.

The Human Resource Development Council District 7 Community Action Agency in Billings is kicking off the week with a Family Fun Fair.

Children and their families are invited to the free indoor event to enjoy games and activities from local community organizations.

The fair is being held at the Billings Depot on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 4:00 pm.