BILLINGS, Mont. - The following is a statement from the Brady family regarding the events of Sunday, January 8th, when their home was invaded while they were having a reportedly birthday:

The Brady family asked anyone who wants to help support their family and help them take care of Erik Brady's hospital bills as he recovers from being shot during the incident. Anyone who would like to help the family out with those costs can do so here: http://gofund.me/1c31d4be

The Brady family also mentioned they wanted to support the family of Carlos Delao, who was killed during Sunday's crime spree. A meal train has been organized to help feed and support Delao's teenage son and daughter. You can sign up to deliver a meal here: http://mealtrain.com/qn336l