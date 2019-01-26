The Montana Audubon Center hosted a bat house building workshop on Saturday to help benefit bats in our region.

The workshop was full, as the Montana Audubon Center and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks patterned with local families to build a dozen new bat houses.

The new bat houses built today by volunteers will be placed around the Audubon property and Norm's Island.

Heather Bilden with Montana Audubon Center says their night bat walks in the summer have been very popular, but the bats don't have good natural roosting areas on the property.

Some of the houses built will also go to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, who are looking to use some of these houses to habitat bats in areas where people are trying to exterminate them.

"Bat houses are important mostly for exclusion work so when folks want to get rid of bats, the only way to really keep them from coming back is to exclude any opening in the house where they can come back, so if you get an exterminator and they kill the bats obviously it was a good place for bat's so the bat's will just come back," said Megan O'Reilly, a Wildlife Biologist with Montana FWP.

O'Reilly says if a bat is going to use a bat house, it will be in an area where they have already been for some time. She hopes the four chamber bat houses built today can be an alternative to extermination for some of the bat complaints she receives from frustrated home owners.

According to O'Reilly, a common misconception is that bats are viewed as rodents like mice. She says they are actually a long-lived mammal, with only one or two pups a year.

With diseases like white nose disease wiping out bat populations, it's important to protect our local population. Plus, they help take care of the mosquitoes at parks like Norm's Island.