Falling in love: The story behind a wedding dress made from a WWII parachute

At Morning Star Retirement on Saturday, several residents brought out their wedding dresses, and told the story behind them.

Every dress came with a unique story, but one made out of a parachute from WWII, shared a story of love during the most difficult times.

Gertrude Waters was born and raised in Holland, and lived on a farm with her family.

In May 1940, the Germans invaded and for four years, her family lived under German control.

On September 16, 1944, Gertrude said a German soldier came to door, asking for her family's bicycles. She said she remembers the day so well, because it was day she would first lose her chance to go to America.

The family had hidden the bikes in a haystack, and the man then asked to see the girl. Gertrude said she was hiding upstairs, and the man said he would be back tomorrow to see her.

The next day, the family waited quietly together, contemplating what to do when the man came. Then, she and her family heard a loud roar, shaking their house. When Gertrude went outside, she saw the allied forces flying in from the west.

"Unbelievable. Thousands and they came over and they jumped maybe about ten miles farther on. The sky was white with the parachutes and all colors of parachutes. The 82nd airborne had jumped on September 17th, 1944," said Gertrude Waters.

A few days later, Gertrude was bringing her neighbors milk when she met Eugene Waters, an American with the 82nd Airborne.

"He was talking English of all things, and I knew a word in English and he asked me something and I says, 'Okie Dokie' I know English too, one word."

The two ran into each other later that day, and Waters asked Gertrude on a date. Once again, language became a bit of an issue.

"And I looked in my little pocket dictionary and said, 'me not hungry, eating a date' and he says no no give me that," Gertrude said.

The two would go on a date the next evening, and began to build a friendship. But ten days later, bombs hit Gertrude's family farm.

"My sister was dead, my brother was badly wounded."

Gertrude's family farm was on the front lines of battle, but a new relationship helped her during difficult times.

Eugene and Gertrude would meet up whenever he was off duty. Six weeks later, he was sent to France and the Battle of the Bulge.

The couple would write to each other whenever they could, and in Spring, Eugene returned to Holland with the Chaplain. A wedding date was set for the first week of August, before Eugene would be sent on a new assignment to Japan.

"So we were married on August the 6th, August the 6th, 1945, they dropped the atom bomb August the 6th, he did not have to go to Japan, yes it killed many people, maybe it saved my husbands life," said Waters.

And what about Gertrude's wedding dress? She says she had nothing white to make a dress, until she remembered there was an old parachute upstairs in her home from one of the planes.

"And by gosh it was suitable for a wedding gown, and that was the only way I think I could've got married in white and the ropes of the parachute are on the handles of the little handbag."

Waters said the parachute dress was a miracle, because it was impossible to buy anything white at the time.

Gertrude later caught the last ship to America, joking that she almost missed the boat with the rest of the girls who had married American men.

She would live with her husband in their new home in Great Falls, Montana.

She and Eugene had both survived the war, and nearly 74 years later, the couple is still happily married.

"I don't know how to explain it, when they say fall in love, I fell hard, you can't explain it. it's a feeling."