MILES CITY, Mont. - The Southeastern Montana fall black bear hunting season is set to close exactly one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, Sept. 26.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the fall either-sex quota of 12 black bears had been met on Sept. 23 for Black Bear Management Unit 700. The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission then made the decision to close hunting of all black bears in BMU 700 on Sunday.

The fall black bear season opened on Sept. 15 and was scheduled to run through Nov. 28 if the quota had not been met.

The black bear fall archery-only season closed on Sept. 8 after the quota was also met.