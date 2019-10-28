Fake license plates prompt car chase across two counties

BILLINGS, Mont. - A car chase early Monday morning led to the arrest of one individual in Yellowstone County.

At approximately 7:09 a.m., a Stillwater County deputy pulled over a vehicle in Stillwater County with license plates that appeared to be fictitious.

According to Capt. Keith Edgell of the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle took off following the stop, beginning a short chase.

Capt. Edgell says two attempts were made at using spike strips to stop the vehicle; however, the attempts were unsuccessful.

One attempt was right at the Stillwater/Yellowstone County line. The other was on the overpass at the Laurel exit on I-90.

On a third attempt, law enforcement was successful in spiking the vehicle right as the vehicle was approaching the Zoo Drive exit in Billings.

At that point, Capt. Edgell says they caught the left front tire with the spike strip.

Going the wrong way, the vehicle took the Zoo Drive exit and made its way to the westbound on-ramp. The vehicle got to the bottom of the on-ramp, where it slowed down enough for law enforcement to converge on it.

There were two men and two women in the gray Honda Accord, and the only one transported to Yellowstone County Detention Facility was the driver.

Capt. Edgell says there is suspicion that drugs were involved as they could see them in plain view upon the stop of the vehicle.

The chase wrapped up around 7:32 a.m.

MHP has secured the vehicle and there is currently a request in for a search warrant.

Aside from the suspects front left tire, no vehicles were damaged.

There were no injuries as a result of this chase.