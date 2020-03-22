Faith E Church holding blood drive

Even after being asked to close their doors and cancel services, a local church is finding a way to give back to their community.

Faith E Church has decided, if they can't have people in to attend Mass, they should at least use their building for something.

Blood drives have been struggling to get donations, which is causing a blood shortage in our hospitals.

Associate Pastor Paul McClintock and Executive Pastor Lonnye Finneman, took notice of the crisis and are hosting a blood drive in their vacant building.

Pastor Paul says, "We heard of a big need here in the community around the blood supply, it's basically getting to a critically low level, we thought hey, we got a building that's pretty much empty, we've got a few staff here but otherwise there's not a lot going on right now and we thought what a way to bless the community by having a blood drive here at Faith E Church, and it's a sterile, clean area, really it's quite open so people can still practice that social distancing."

Along with keeping the building sanitized, only 10 people will be allowed to donate at a time.

The blood drive is happening this Wednesday, March 25, from 3 to 6 pm.

Pastor Paul says they may extend those times, due to an overwhelming positive response from the community.

If you're interested in signing up, click here